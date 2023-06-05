Poseidon Pizza in Florence re-opens with fresh start, healthy ingredients, and service with a smile















By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Poseidon Pizza in Florence has been around since 2019, but like many places, COVID made a difference and caused some problems.

But that is all behind the business now, and Savannah Allen and Brad Iannucci are embarking on a fresh start. Re-open for almost a month now, Savannah and Brad are convinced that fresh is best, and local is better, so they only want quality ingredients for their pizzas and food. Business is good– on a past Friday night they made and sold 85 pizzas.

“I have two young sons, and I am always concerned about what they put in their mouths,” Savannah said. “And I know people want that same quality of ingredients, for themselves and their children.”

Savannah changed the ingredients that her ex-husband and original partner in the business was using, knowing instinctively that now that she is in charge, the food will be healthy and nutritious as well as tasty. Brad has helped, with his Italian heritage and knowledge of food, and together they have transformed the pizza and toppings.

Now they make their own dough, as well as their own sauce. They buy their cheese in a block and shred it themselves, because Savannah found out that pre-shredded cheese has wood chips in it to control the moisture. She definitely didn’t want that in her cheese.

She also changed her oil, going from canola oil to extra virgin olive oil. Now the pizzas are not greasy.

All of her toppings are locally sourced.

“You can taste the difference now,” Savannah said. “We have a breakfast pizza with sausage that is very good and popular. We have a taco pizza, and a skyline pizza, and a Chicago style pizza. We have something for everyone.”

She said they have steak hoagies and salads and a couple of desserts. They also have cauliflower crust, and Savannah emphasized, no preservatives.

There are two pizzas proudly named after her brother who was in the Marine Corps. The IGY6 was her brother’s idea, signaling one soldier having another soldier’s back, and the Hamdaddy Hawaiian is her brother’s nickname.

Poseidon is open 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and noon till 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. They are closed on Mondays to spend time with their children. The store is located at the corner of Pleasant Valley and US 42, in a strip mall across from UDF. The web site is www.poseidonspizzacompany.com.

For those who don’t want to pick up their pizza, they have a delivery service. To add to the good food, Poseidon’s will give customers a free appetizer on their birthday.

Of course, there is also a rewards program.

“We just like to make people happy,” Savannah said with a smile. “It is our pleasure to serve you!”