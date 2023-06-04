Inaugural British Airways’ flight takes off Monday evening from CVG — and there will be a celebration















The British Airways’ inaugural flight from CVG to London-Heathrow (LHR) will take off Monday evening — and CVG is geared up for a celebration. Passengers will depart at 10 p.m.



Inaugural celebration

Passengers will enjoy an immersive London experience in Concourse B. There will be Shakespeare and symphony performances, British-themed food and cakes, elegant floral arrangements, London-themed photo backdrops, and more.

Gate remarks, a ribbon and cake cutting will also take place.

About the service

British Airways is CVG’s 14th passenger airline. This service from CVG is the only nonstop flight between the UK and all of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. Flights will operate five times per week during the summer on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.



British Airways is the UK’s flag carrier and is a member of the oneworld Alliance.

Cincinnati (CVG) will become the 27th US destination served directly from London by British Airways.



Frequent flyers with British Airways, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and more, can redeem points and mileage across the oneworld network.



Economic impact

Third party analysis estimates the CVG-LHR flight will have an annual economic impact of $57 million. This transatlantic flight is exponential for business and leisure travel, as well as economic development.

The flight will also generate new and grow existing air cargo opportunities.

DHL and British Airways have a long-established partnership.