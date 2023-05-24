Suspect in shooting death of Scott County sheriff’s deputy Caleb Conley jailed in Lexington















By Mark Maynard

Kentucky Today

The man who allegedly shot and killed Scott County sheriff’s deputy Caleb Conley on Monday is lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center facing a litany of charges.

Steven Sheangshang, 45, was charged with murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, evading police, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, three counts of burglary, two counts of possessing a handgun as a convicted felon and evidence tampering, according to jail records.

Conley, 35, died after being shot during a traffic stop on I-75 around 5 p.m. Sheangshang fired the gun while the deputy was approaching his car. The shooter fled the scene and forced his way into a home where he pointed a gun at the homeowner and stole a van, which he drove to Lexington.

About an hour after Conley was shot, officers in Lexington were dispatched to a shooting on Georgetown Road and found a male victim who said another man shot him and stole his vehicle, according to police.

Police said they used a license plate reader system, traffic cameras and other information to locate the stolen vehicle and then found the suspect at a nearby home. They also found a gun in the trash can.

Sheangshang was named Bluegrass Crime Stoppers wanted person of the week May 18. Police said he burglarized a garage and was additionally arrested on two burglary warrants.

He was booked into the jail early Tuesday morning and will be arraigned Wednesday.