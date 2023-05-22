Pair of home runs carry Walton-Verona baseball team to first-round victory in 8th Region tournament















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Home runs by juniors Cayden Smithers and Julian Dixon in the sixth inning put Walton-Verona ahead for the first time and the Bearcats went on to defeat Owen County, 4-2, in the opening round of the 8th Region baseball tournament on Sunday at Henry County.

Smithers tied the game, 2-2, with a solo homer and Dixon put the Bearcats on top with a two-run blast that was his first round-tripper of the season. The winning pitcher was senior Evan Kerns, who allowed five hits and had seven strikeouts in seven innings.

A few hours later, Simon Kenton won its first-round game against Carroll County, 8-2, to also advance to the 8th Region semifinals on Monday at the University of Louisville’s Patterson Field.

The semifinal games will be Walton-Verona (26-7) vs. Woodford County (25-11) at 6 p.m. and Simon Kenton (26-10) vs. Shelby County (27-9) at 8 p.m. The winners will return to Louisville on Thursday for the championship game at 7 p.m.

In the opening round of the 8th Region softball tournament on Sunday, Simon Kenton’s softball team rolled to a 14-2 win over Henry County to reach the final four for the first time since 2017. The Pioneers (16-15) will take on Woodford County (24-9) in a semifinal game at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Louisville’s Ulmer Stadium.

Baseball region tournaments

9TH REGION AT THOMAS MORE STADIUM

Monday

Highlands vs. Conner, 5:30 p.m.

Beechwood vs. Dixie Heights, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION AT UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE

Monday

Walton-Verona vs. Woodford County, 6 p.m.

Shelby County vs. Simon Kenton, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION AT HARRISON COUNTY

Monday

Brossart vs. Mason County, 5:30 p.m.

Harrison County vs. Bourbon County, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Montgomery County vs. Bracken County, 5:30 p.m.

Campbell County vs. Nicholas County, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinal games, 5:30 and 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 6 p.m.



Softball region tournaments

9TH REGION AT MULTIPLE SITES

Wednesday

Beechwood at Ryle, 5 p.m.

Villa Madonna at Highlands, 5 p.m.

Cooper at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Newport Central Catholic at Dixie Heights, 5 p.m.

Saturday at Highlands

Semifinal games, noon and 2 p.m.

Sunday at Highlands

Championship game, 2 p.m.

10TH REGION AT BOURBON COUNTY

Monday

Harrison County vs. Mason County, 6 p.m.

Campbell County vs. George Rogers Clark, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Scott vs. Bracken County, 6 p.m.

Nicholas County vs. Montgomery County, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 6 p.m.

8TH REGION AT UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE

Wednesday

Grant County vs. Oldham County, 6 p.m.

Simon Kenton vs. Woodford County, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 9 p.m.