Pair of home runs carry Walton-Verona baseball team to first-round victory in 8th Region tournament

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Home runs by juniors Cayden Smithers and Julian Dixon in the sixth inning put Walton-Verona ahead for the first time and the Bearcats went on to defeat Owen County, 4-2, in the opening round of the 8th Region baseball tournament on Sunday at Henry County.
Smithers tied the game, 2-2, with a solo homer and Dixon put the Bearcats on top with a two-run blast that was his first round-tripper of the season. The winning pitcher was senior Evan Kerns, who allowed five hits and had seven strikeouts in seven innings.
A few hours later, Simon Kenton won its first-round game against Carroll County, 8-2, to also advance to the 8th Region semifinals on Monday at the University of Louisville’s Patterson Field.
The semifinal games will be Walton-Verona (26-7) vs. Woodford County (25-11) at 6 p.m. and Simon Kenton (26-10) vs. Shelby County (27-9) at 8 p.m. The winners will return to Louisville on Thursday for the championship game at 7 p.m.
In the opening round of the 8th Region softball tournament on Sunday, Simon Kenton’s softball team rolled to a 14-2 win over Henry County to reach the final four for the first time since 2017. The Pioneers (16-15) will take on Woodford County (24-9) in a semifinal game at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Louisville’s Ulmer Stadium.
Baseball region tournaments
9TH REGION AT THOMAS MORE STADIUM
Monday
Highlands vs. Conner, 5:30 p.m.
Beechwood vs. Dixie Heights, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Championship game, 7 p.m.
8TH REGION AT UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Monday
Walton-Verona vs. Woodford County, 6 p.m.
Shelby County vs. Simon Kenton, 8 p.m.
Thursday
Championship game, 7 p.m.
10TH REGION AT HARRISON COUNTY
Monday
Brossart vs. Mason County, 5:30 p.m.
Harrison County vs. Bourbon County, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Montgomery County vs. Bracken County, 5:30 p.m.
Campbell County vs. Nicholas County, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinal games, 5:30 and 8 p.m.
Thursday
Championship game, 6 p.m.
Softball region tournaments
9TH REGION AT MULTIPLE SITES
Wednesday
Beechwood at Ryle, 5 p.m.
Villa Madonna at Highlands, 5 p.m.
Cooper at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Newport Central Catholic at Dixie Heights, 5 p.m.
Saturday at Highlands
Semifinal games, noon and 2 p.m.
Sunday at Highlands
Championship game, 2 p.m.
10TH REGION AT BOURBON COUNTY
Monday
Harrison County vs. Mason County, 6 p.m.
Campbell County vs. George Rogers Clark, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Scott vs. Bracken County, 6 p.m.
Nicholas County vs. Montgomery County, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinal games, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Championship game, 6 p.m.
8TH REGION AT UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Wednesday
Grant County vs. Oldham County, 6 p.m.
Simon Kenton vs. Woodford County, 8 p.m.
Thursday
Championship game, 9 p.m.