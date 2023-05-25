Holmes students end the school year giving back to community — 630 students working on 45 projects   















As the end of the school year approaches, more than 600 students from Holmes High School will participate in a community-wide day of service on Friday, May 26.

The students will work throughout Covington planting flowers, picking up trash, sorting donations, working with elementary students, cleaning classrooms, and more during the third annual Bulldogs Give Back, which has grown from partnering with 12 projects and placing 250 students to 45 projects and 630 students.

“At Holmes High School we talk about honor, humanity, and scholarship,” said teacher Lauren Hardy, who is working with the students. “This is how we honor our community and show humanity to fellow citizens. We want our students to take pride in their community and themselves.”



In addition to the high school and Covington elementary schools, the students will be working, cleaning, and painting at places such as Be Concerned, Pavilion at Kenton, Life Learning Center, Diocesan Children’s Home, Read Ready Covington, Kenton County Library, St. Vincent De Paul, Brighton Center, Welcome House and the Parish Soup Kitchen.



The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The students’ last day of school is May 31.