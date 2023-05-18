Community Action agencies rally at Capitol, governor declares May Community Action Month















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

A rally to support the observation of May as Community Action Month in Kentucky drew an overflow crowd to the event in the State Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday.

With outreach offices in all 120 Kentucky counties, Community Action agencies strive to provide life-changing resources to support a wide array of service areas. They include food security, transportation, home energy, early childhood education, senior support, emergency services, housing, workforce development, family advocacy and more.

Roger McCann, executive director of Community Action Kentucky, told a crowd of employees, volunteers, and supporters, “It’s a chance for us to highlight the irreplaceable role that Community Action plays in the lives of our fellow Kentuckians each day. You all make a difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of our people, all of them reaching for the dream of self-sufficiency and a better life.”

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman also praised the efforts of Community Action staff.

Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander, a former Director of Louisville Metro Community Action, said, “I know what you all do. We sponsored a lot of folks to continue their learning at Community Action. The reason why, is because you all make a difference.”

Friedlander had this message for the attendees: “What a privilege it is to be able to get up every day and know that you can make a difference in someone’s life.”

“You all are the everyday heroes that create the opportunities that Gov. Beshear and I want to create for every single Kentuckian across this Commonwealth. While we are here to declare this Community Action Month in Kentucky. We are here to celebrate you and the work you do every day.”

Coleman also presented McCann and other Community Action officials with a proclamation issued by Gov. Andy Beshear declaring May as Community Action Month in Kentucky.