CCPL kicks off ‘dino-mite’ Summer Reading Program June 3; activities, giveaways and more in June, July















Summer Reading is back starting Saturday, June 3 at the Campbell County Public Library. With the tagline Roar, Soar, Read, this year’s theme is all about dinosaurs.

Each branch will be packed with fun activities and giveaways this June and July that all ages can participate in, all the way from newborn to adult. Patrons can also pre-register through the Beanstack app.

This year’s Summer Reading chair and Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch Manager, Morgan Lockard-Ellis, said participants can read on their own, to others or listen to audiobooks.

“We planned fun activities to make your summer dino-mite in both our branches and at parks throughout the county,” said Lockard-Ellis. “We are excited that we have so many ways to bring Summer Reading to wherever you are this summer.”

The program kicks off June 3 with registration opening at 9 a.m. at the Cold Spring, Carrico/Fort Thomas and Newport branches; the Alexandria Branch opens at 11 a.m. Patrons can expect live music and refreshments. Patrons who sign up for Summer Reading will leave with fun prizes, including drawstring backpacks for children, six-color pens for teens/tweens and 4-in-1 pens for adults.

Everyone in the family can track their reading for the chance to win prizes big and small. Books, audiobooks, comics, digital materials and graphic novels all count toward reading goals, including items read to others. Those interested may register in person at their favorite branch or online through the Beanstack app. All ages can also opt to use paper logs to track their reading.

Here is how each age category can “read to win”:

Adults: For every five hours read, they will receive an entry into a themed prize basket drawing of their choice, which will be drawn at the end of June and July. Teens: They will receive an entry into a prize pack for every five hours read, which will be drawn at the end of June and July. When teens hit 30 hours, they will win a book and one entry for the midsummer and grand prizes: dinosaur Squishmallows and a $150 Owl Crate gift card. Children: For every four hours read, kids age 6-11 will receive a small prize and one entry for the grand prize — a Kiwi-Co six-month subscription; kids ages newborn to five will receive the same but for every 40 books read. Books read both by themselves and to them count toward the goal.

No matter the age group, all midsummer and grand prizes are awarded per branch.

Participants are encouraged to ask staff for recommendations along with resources like NoveList, an easy-to-search database of fiction titles that can be accessed outside of the library.

Adults can also participate in the Checkout Challenge, where they’ll receive an entry for the midsummer and grand prize drawings—a $50 Target gift card and a $100 Kroger gift card, respectively — every time they check out items at any branch. Each branch will give out its own set of midsummer and grand prizes.

The library’s summer programming lineup includes crafts, movie nights, gaming, story times and more. From Dinosaur-themed game nights to making dino slime to a screening of Ice Age and a prehistoric party, there’s something for everyone this summer at the Campbell County Public Library.

For a full list of programs, prizes and rules, visit www.cc-pl.org.

Campbell County Public Library