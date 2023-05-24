Brossart sweeps team titles in region track meet; Camels advance to region baseball semifinals















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

For the second time in three years, Brossart swept the boys and girls team titles in the Class 1A, Region 4 track and field meet on Tuesday at their school’s athletic complex.

The Brossart girls won a tight scoring battle with Beechwood, 175.5 to 134.5, to claim their third consecutive region championship trophy. Beechwood won seven of 12 track events, including three relays, but Brossart had a 47.5 to 4.5 scoring advantage in field events.

Brossart senior Chloe Hein won gold medals in the 200 dash, long jump and 4×100 relay and placed second in the 100 dash. The team’s other individual event winners were Kaitlyn Kramer (300 hurdles), Amy Klocke (3200 run) and Anna Curtsinger (pole vault).

Beechwood freshman Lily Parke was first to cross the finish line in the 1600 and 800 runs and 4×800 relay.

In the boys meet, Brossart topped the team standings with 157 points. Beechwood placed second with 92, followed by St. Henry with 85 and Walton-Verona with 78.

The Mustangs won three of four relays and junior Nathan Ruth netted 28 points by placing first in the 1600 and 800 runs and second in the 3200 run.

Beechwood sophomore Luke Erdman won the 100 dash and long jump and placed second in 200 dash. The meet’s other double-winner in individual events was Walton-Verona senior Grady Shay in the 110 and 300 hurdles.

10th Region baseball, softball games

Campbell County’s baseball team scored nine runs in the fifth and sixth innings to defeat Nicholas County, 12-2, in the final first-round game of the 10th Region tournament on Tuesday at Harrison County.

The Camels (28-9) scored five runs in the fifth inning when Nicholas County pitchers walked six batters. After getting four more runs in the sixth, umpires ended the game by enforcing the 10-run rule.

If the Camels win a semifinal matchup with Montgomery County at 8 p.m. Wednesday, they’ll reach the championship game for the fifth straight time.

Campbell County won back-to-back region titles in 2022 and 2021. Before the 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic, the Camels were region runner-up in 2019 and region champs in 2018.

In the 10th Region softball tournament, Bracken County knocked off Scott, 4-1, in a first-round game Tuesday at Bourbon County.

The Eagles scored their only run on a wild pitch in the fourth inning and lost to Bracken County for the third time this season to finish with a 15-12 record. Scott junior pitcher Emma Scribner was named to the region all-tournament team.

Baseball region tournaments

9TH REGION AT THOMAS MORE STADIUM

Wednesday

Championship: Highlands vs. Beechwood, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION AT HARRISON COUNTY

Wednesday

Mason County vs. Harrison County, 5:30

Montgomery County vs. Campbell County, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 6 p.m.



Softball region tournaments

9TH REGION AT MULTIPLE SITES

Wednesday

Beechwood at Ryle, 5 p.m.

Villa Madonna at Highlands, 5 p.m.

Cooper at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Newport Central Catholic at Dixie Heights, 5 p.m.

Saturday at Highlands

Semifinal games, noon and 2 p.m.

Sunday at Highlands

Championship game, 2 p.m.

10TH REGION AT BOURBON COUNTY

Wednesday

Harrison County vs. Campbell County, 6 p.m.

Bracken County vs. Montgomery County, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 6 p.m.

8TH REGION AT UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE

Wednesday

Grant County vs. Oldham County, 6 p.m.

Simon Kenton vs. Woodford County, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 9 p.m.