2023 ThriveKY Roadshow coming to Covington on Tuesday at Kenton Public Library















Organized by Kentucky Voices for Health, the ’23 ThriveKY Roadshow is in NKY Tuesday — to a full house at the Kenton County Public Library in Covington 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The focus of the meeting is on state and federal policies that impact the health and wellbeing of Kentuckians. Speakers will discuss how to advocate for a stronger safety net through public assistance programs designed to support thriving communities.

KVH and a coalition of ThriveKY partners is bringing its “Advocacy for Thriving Communities” educational and training series to the communities of Northern Kentucky.

If you’ve already registered, make sure you can attend or let us know if you can’t. If you haven’t registered yet, make sure to join the waiting list and we’ll let you know when/if spaces become available.

THIS SESSION WILL COVER:

• Important updates on the economy, Medicaid, KCHIP, SNAP, housing, transportation, child care, public health, behavioral health, and suicide prevention.

• New tools available to assist community members with meeting basic needs.

• Tips on being a more effective advocate in your community.

Covington is the second stop on the Roadshow’s tour to eight Kentucky cities through November.

Those attending include:

• Community leaders

• Public employees

• Nonprofit organizations

• Frontline service providers

• Outreach workers

• Educators

• Faith leaders

• Counselors

• Librarians

• Those who serve their community

This is a continuing education and/or professional development credit opportunity. During this community education series, ThriveKY plans to become continuing education providers for Certified Community Health Workers and social workers and will be coordinating for self-reporting needs to support FRYSCKYs, lawyers/attorneys, Alcohol & Drug Counselors, Licensed Marriage & Family Therapists, Pastoral Counselors, psychologists, art therapists and MORE in securing continuing education credits as well.



THE AGENDA

10 a.m. Local Time – Welcome and Introductions

10:05 a.m.

Economic Landscape

• Jobs, Inflation, Impact of HB1

Strengthening Kentucky’s Community Safety Net

• Behavioral Health: Marcie Timmerman, Mental Health America of Kentucky

• Housing: Adrienne Bush, Homeless and Housing Coalition of Kentucky

• Food: Jessica Klein/Kimmie Ishmael/Cassidy Wheeler, Kentucky Food Access Network

• Child care & N﻿on-Emergency Medical Transportation: Cara Stewart, Kentucky Voices for Health

• M﻿edicaid Renewals: Priscilla Easterling, Kentucky Voices for Health

• P﻿ublic Health: Emily Beauregard & Kelly Taulbee, Kentucky Voices for Health

11:45 a.m.

Tools and Resources: In the Loop

• Priscilla Easterling, Kentucky Voices for Health

In the Loop forum to stay up-to-date on changes to the safety-net, connect with peers, troubleshoot issues, and participate in the comment on kynect survey.

Noon Lunch (provided)

12:15 p.m.

Healthy Democracy

• Dr. Sheila Schuster, Advocacy Action Network

Topics covered include: Legislative Update; Voter Registration Guidelines & Resources; The Importance and Reasons of Advocating; and Education, Advocacy, and Lobbying

12:45 p.m. Local Time – Q&A/Evaluation/Closing

Kentucky Voices for Health