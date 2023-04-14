St. Vincent de Paul partners with FedEx Ground Hub, law enforcement agencies for NKY Food drive















The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky has partnered with local police and sheriff’s departments and FedEx Ground Hub NOKY to host a three-county-wide food donation drive to feed neighbors in need.

FedEx Ground Hub NOKY in Independence employs 1,400 people who will be participating in collecting food for the drive. Additionally, donation barrels have been placed at the locations below so that the public can drop off non-perishable food items such as peanut butter and jelly, canned pasta, and soup. To see a full list of the most needed pantry items, go to www.svdpnky.org. The food donation drive runs through the month of April.

The St. Vincent de Paul choice food pantries in Erlanger and Cold Spring have experienced a 100% increase in the number of families served just in the first quarter of this year. Due to the increase in the cost of food, rent, utilities and other basic needs, our neighbors are struggling to feed their families.

Now that the SNAP emergency allotments ended in February, food insecurity is increasing.

“Our pantries provide relief for those struggling to feed their families due to rising costs,” Karen Zengel, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky. “We are grateful to these community partners for volunteering to help address this need.”

St. Vincent de Paul blue barrels can be found at the locations below:

• Covington Police Department, 20th & Madison, Covington,

• Kenton County Police Department, 11777 Madison Pike, Independence

• Boone County Sheriff’s Office, 3000 Conrad Lane, Burlington

• Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, 1098 Monmouth Street, Newport, and 8330 W. Main Street, Alexandria

• Campbell County Police Department, 8774 Constable Drive, Alexandria

On Saturday, April 22 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. St. Vincent de Paul will host the Joshua Palmieri Memorial Food Drive at its Cold Spring Thrift Store, located at 3970 Alexandria Pike. The drive is in memory of Joshua Palmieri who was very active in the Campbell County community.

To learn more about the food donation drives for St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky, visit www.svdpnky.org.

Society of St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky