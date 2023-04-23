St. E. Healthcare to hold ribbon-cutting for Main Entrance makeover at Florence campus, project to be completed in ’24

St. Elizabeth Healthcare will celebrate completion of phase four (Main Entrance) of the expansion of its Florence campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday at 10-11 a.m. in the lobby of the main entrance.
In phase four, the main entrance of the hospital received a complete makeover.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Tuesday, April 25th, for this portion of the project. Bruno Giacomuzzi, senior vice president and COO of St. Elizabeth Florence and St. Elizabeth Grant hospitals, will be in attendance and available to speak with reporters.
The $85 million project includes 125,000 square feet of new or renovated space that will offer advanced, specialized care in Northern Kentucky and improve the patient experience.
St. Elizabeth is continuing to work towards completion of all phases of updates to the campus, including:
• Relocation of inpatient orthopaedics from the Edgewood Hospital to Florence ,
• Completion of the Same Day Surgery and Post Anesthesia Care Units, which to date are substantially complete and in operation,
• Renovation of 10 existing operating rooms and the creation of 5 new operating rooms,
• Renovation of over 24,000 square feet of inpatient space for orthopaedics,
• A new visitor concourse to the patient tower,
• A complete overhaul of the traffic flow, roadways, and walkways to create a better experience with well-defined access points for patients.
The rest of the project is expected to be finished by spring 2024.