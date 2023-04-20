Purple People Bridge: Painting underway on Cinci side as fundraising steps up; ’23 calendar of events















Last year, the Newport entryway arch to the Purple People Bridge was funded by Baynum Solutions in honor of the Purple People Bridge’s 150th Anniversary- but now it’s time to paint the Cincinnati side.

“The Purple People Bridge Company continues to work with the cities of Newport and Cincinnati, individual donors, corporate supporters and philanthropic foundations to raise money to preserve, maintain and share this iconic structure that both literally and figuratively brings our community together,” said Purple People Bridge Company President Will Weber.

To celebrate the annual “513” Day or May 13th the Purple People Bridge is getting a facelift on the Cincinnati side.

The painting project would not be possible without Baynum Solutions, Duke Energy, and the general public that came out to support the bridge’s 150th anniversary events last year.

“We are in the midst of an 18-month marketing campaign to remind the public the importance of this historic connector in our region and the vibrant public art canvas it provided our region when it was painted for the first time 20 years ago,” Weber said.

While the Purple People Bridge Company continues to raise the necessary $1.5 million dollars to repaint the entire Purple People Bridge, crews from Newport-based Baynum Solutions will be on the bridge for the coming weeks to paint a small portion of the bridge, focusing on the entryway arch on the Cincinnati side of the bridge.

Painting is not the only project that needs attention- the Bridge Company continues to raise money to support other enhancement projects such as a new welcome sign to the Purple People Bridge from Pete Rose Way, new spring landscaping, and limited surface-level maintenance, but they are still $8,500 short of their goal.

The shade of purple that will be used for the repainting was selected by an outpouring of community input during the 6-year paint swatch test phase (2016-2022) on the Newport entryway arch.

The bridge – which connects the downtowns of Newport and Cincinnati over the Ohio River – is also announcing its 2023 Event Calendar:

2023 Event Calendar

• May 25, 6-10 p.m. – The Riverfront Wine Festival, presented by Barleycorns Brewhouse. Public – Celebrate National Wine Day with local farm fresh wineries, live music, craft vendors, and food trucks

• June 15, 6 -10 p.m. – The Big Bourbon Bash, presented by Barleycorns Brewhouse. Public – Celebrate National Bourbon Day with local award-winning distilleries, live music, craft vendors, and food trucks

• July 20, 6 -10 p.m. – The All-American Cookout, presented by: Barleycorns Brewhouse. Public – A classic cookout featuring the best beer in town for the inaugural Bew Masters Challenge with live music, craft vendors, and food trucks.

• Sept. 3, 6 -11 p.m. – Boom on the Bridge, presented by: Baynum Solutions. Public Ticketed – Experience Riverfest and the Western & Southern/ WEBN Fireworks Show up close from the best view in town at the Purple People Bridge’s annual fundraiser.

• Nov. 17 – Jan. 7 – Winter Nights & River Lights,. Public – Annual holiday light show features a 25 ft. tall Christmas Wish Tree, over 100,000+ Christmas lights, and holiday decorations spread across the bridge so everyone can enjoy the magic of the season.

Purple People Bridge Company