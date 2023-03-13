World Affairs Council to hold One World Gala and Global Trivia Competition April 20 at Drees Pavilion















The World Affairs Council, a Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky nonprofit organization, will host its 10th annual One World Gala and Global Trivia Competition at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at the Drees Pavilion in Devou Park in Covington. The event also marks the 100th anniversary of the World Affairs Council.

The One World Gala and Global Trivia Competition serves as a fundraiser to provide public schools within the Cincinnati and Covington areas with educational programs designed to improve global competency. These programs, developed for all education levels, help students and teachers better understand the global environment by providing access to a variety of global learning opportunities, including meeting people from foreign countries in the classroom, international art programs, and other cultural awareness initiatives.

“As the loudest gala in town, the competition for the global trivia game is fierce. Don’t fear what you don’t know about the world, though, as the questions range from easy to hard, plus you have your whole team there to support you,” said Michelle Harpenau Glandorf, executive director for World Affairs Council. “These funds truly mean the world to the students as they can increase their intercultural learning for free or at a low cost throughout the year. This cause is more important than ever given what is occurring today.”

The event offers an exciting evening of global connections and showcases the city’s global radiance. The top three teams with the most points at the end of the night will win prizes from some of Cincinnati’s most popular restaurants and businesses. Kyle Inskeep, Local 12 WKRC News anchor, serves as the event’s emcee. He anchors the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts.

“Growing up in Covington and being able to experience different cultures made me who I am today,” said Melissa McDonald, Director of Global Education for World Affairs Council. “I want to give back to the students in the same way by allowing them to explore the world through our valuable programs.”

Single tickets are available for the event at two price points. Your table is your team, so if you want to play but don’t have a group, you will be assigned to a team. Sponsorships are also available to showcase your company’s support of this important global cause.

“The importance of global competency can’t be overstated,” said Dale Dean, One World Gala Chair. “These students gain better perspectives of the world and the cultures within it. These are skill sets, ranging from cultural knowledge to empathy, that will last a lifetime and help them appreciate how diverse and unique we all are.”

Tickets are available for purchase online at globalcincinnati.networkforgood.com.

