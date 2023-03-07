U.S. Postal Service to unveil Railroad Stations Forever stamps at Union Terminal Thursday















The U.S. Postal Service will commemorate the history and romance of train travel by unveiling Railroad Stations Forever stamps at the spectacular art deco Union Terminal in Cincinnati on Thursday at 11 a.m.

The first-day-of-issue event is free and open to the public. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #RailroadStationsStamps.

Participating in the ceremony are:

• The Honorable Daniel Tangherlini, governor, U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors

• Elizabeth Pierce, president and chief executive officer, Cincinnati Museum Center

• Alicia Reece, president, Hamilton County Commissioner

• Janice Forte, Cincinnati Heritage Program

• Nick Cates, GBBN Architects

• John Lomax, retired WKRC 12 news anchor

Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to RSVP at: usps.com/railroadstations.

Noteworthy railroad stations began brightening the American landscape by the 1870s. This issuance features five architectural gems that continue to play an important role in their communities: Tamaqua Station in Pennsylvania; Point of Rocks Station in Maryland; Main Street Station in Richmond, VA; Santa Fe Station in San Bernardino, CA; and Union Terminal in Cincinnati.

Just as the railroad represents progress and movement, railroad stations hold stories of industry and commerce, of migration and hope for the future, of reunions and goodbyes. They are gateways and crossroads where lives meet.

All five of the stations featured on these stamps are listed in the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Register of Historic Places.

Derry Noyes served as art director for the project. Down the Street Designs designed and created the digital illustrations and typography.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.