Thomas More University celebrates official naming of new Robert W. Plaster College of Business















Thomas More University officially unveiled its second college to be named in under a year — The Robert W. Plaster College of Business.

The naming is in recognition of one of the first major gifts to the largest capital campaign in the University’s history — the Second Century Campaign: It’s time for More. This campaign is the funding mechanism that supports the University’s five-year Strategic Plan: Lighting the Way.

“The support shown to our University from the Robert W. Plaster Foundation has been monumental in the progress made within the College of Business,” said Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo. “Together, we act on our shared vision to shape business leaders to understand the complexity of our free-enterprise markets, the importance of sustainability, and the need for ethical business leaders in tomorrow’s economy.”

During a ceremony Friday celebrating the newly-named college, Jason Hannasch, executive director of the Robert W. Plaster Foundation, and Bruce Rosenthal, Ph.D., dean of the Robert W. Plaster College of Business, both joined Chillo in giving remarks.

The event concluded with a keynote address from David Rose, Ph.D., professor of economics at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, on the virtues of the American free enterprise system.

“The strong reputation of Thomas More University and the thoughtful leadership demonstrated by the University’s Institute for Religious Liberty made this partnership obvious given our shared values,” said Hannasch. “We believe Robert W. Plaster would be quite pleased for his foundation to name the Thomas More University College of Business, the Robert W. Plaster College of Business. We applaud all other supporters of this project who are helping provide world class facilities for faculty and students to study business, free enterprise, and religious liberty.”

Plaster was co-founder and active supporter of Students in Free Enterprise (SIFE) and was a member of their Executive Board until the time of his death in 2008. He believed in hard work and in the free enterprise system that gave him the opportunity to become successful. In 1983, Plaster established the Robert W. Plaster Foundation, dedicated to helping students by funding projects for colleges and universities. The foundation’s mission is to expand educational access and promote the virtues of the American free enterprise system.

“On this momentous occasion, two words come to mind: ‘excitement’ and ‘pride,’” said Rosenthal. “Excitement about all the amazing things we have planned for the Robert W. Plaster College of Business: new programs, new courses, new opportunities for the students. Pride in what we have built over these 100 years leading up to today: the wonderful reputation of our college, the positive impact that we have had on our alumni’s lives and the community, and, of course, the dedication of our faculty. The Robert W. Plaster College of Business looks forward to the next 100 years of being the premier business college within a Catholic institution of higher education.”

The Robert W. Plaster College of Business recently announced two new programs set to launch in the 2023-24 academic year. The Bachelor of Science in finance and the Bachelor of Arts in tourism and recreation management programs were created in response to regional workforce needs and student career goals. The college has additional program modifications and additions in the works to best prepare Thomas More graduates for successful careers and lives.

For more information about Thomas More University, visit www.thomasmore.edu.

