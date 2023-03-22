SOS Michael Adams presents essay contest winners at Sweet 16; St. Henry student one of four winners















Secretary of State Michael Adams is announced the winners of his Office’s 2022-2023 Essay Contest focused on recruiting poll works at the KHSAA Sweet 16 tournament Tuesday.

Among the four winners was 12th grader Gabriella Rolfsen of St. Henry District High School in Hebron.

The contest was open to all high school students in Kentucky. The participants were asked to answer the question, “How can Kentucky recruit more poll workers?”

The winners are:

• 9th grader Karsten Ingalls of Castle Hill Academy in Rineyville

• 10th grader Piper Hunt of Vine Grove

• 11th grader Cayden Bailey of Greenwood High School in Bowling Green

• 12th grader Gabriella Rolfsen of Saint Henry District High School in Hebron

Adams presented the awards to the winners during halftime at the KHSAA Sweet 16 tournament.

