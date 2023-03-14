Sen. McConnell, 81, goes from hospital to inpatient rehab; suffered concussion, fractured rib in fall















Staff report

Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader from Kentucky, was released from the hospital in Washington, D.C, Tuesday, after being treated for a concussion and a minor rib fracture after falling at the Waldorf Astoria hotel last Wednesday.

He will be spending a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home, according to a statement from his spokesman.

There were no details on his condition or how long McConnell will be out of the office while he recovers. It is unclear how his extended absence will affect Senate proceedings.

There was also no disclosure as to the hospital or the rehab facility to which McConnell was taken.

McConnell, 81, was attending a reception for the Senate Leadership Fund last Wednesday when he tripped and fell.

He was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and in 2020 he was re-elected to serve a seventh term.

Here, in full, is the statement from David Popp, communications director for Senate Republican Leader McConnell:

“Leader McConnell’s concussion recovery is proceeding well and the Leader was discharged from the hospital today.

At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home.

“Over the course of treatment this weekend, the Leader’s medical team discovered that he also suffered a minor rib fracture on Wednesday, for which he is also being treated.

“The Leader and Secretary Chao are deeply thankful for the skilled medical care, prayers, and kindness they have received.”