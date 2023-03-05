SCORE Greater Cincinnati to host workshop for local small business owners March 16 and 25















SCORE Greater Cincinnati is hosting two workshops in March aimed at helping local small business owners succeed.

“Owning a Small Business – Beginner’s Guide to Success” is planned for March 16 at 9:30 a.m. at Central Bank, 7310 Turfway Parkway in Florence.

The 2.5 hour session will cover common hurdles, ownership options, creating a vision statement, legal and regulatory questions, key financial needs and more. The cost is $29.

A second workshop entitled “Credit Scores, Reports, and More” will be held March 25 at 9:30 a.m. at CMC Office Suites located at 10945 Reed Hartman Highway in Blue Ash. The 2.5-hour session will cover how to improve a credit score with information about credit cards, credit reports and more. The cost is $20.

Registration for these sessions and others is available on the SCORE website.

SCORE Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana Chapter is a nonprofit organization with approximately 100 experienced volunteers who offer free mentoring in all aspects of business development and operations. The chapter offers low-cost educational seminars and maintains an extensive library of business briefs and online webinars. SCORE is the oldest and largest free business mentoring organization in the US with over 12,000 volunteers nationwide who are motivated to give back to their local communities through their support of small businesses.

SCORE Greater Cincinnati