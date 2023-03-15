Rotary Club of Florence to honor its 2023 Teacher of the Year recipients during March 27 luncheon















The Rotary Club of Florence will celebrate the 2023 Teacher of the Year recipients at its March 27 luncheon to be held at the Florence Nature Park Event Center.

“We had a record number of nominations this year which was wonderful to see,” said Barb Keeling, Rotary Teacher of the Year Selection Committee Chair. “It was very hard to select the winners out of so many highly qualified nominations.”

This year’s recipients are:

• Kim Forman of Yealey Elementary

• Charity Ehrenberg of Ryle High School

• Brittany Gilbreath of Stephens Elementary

• Julie Keyser of St. Paul School

To be eligible, the nominees were required to meet the following criteria:

• Be currently employed as a teacher in a public or private school in Boone County

• Inspire students to learn

• Have the respect and admiration of students, parents, and colleagues

• Play an active and useful role in the community, as well as, in the school

• Be poised, articulate, and possesses the energy to withstand a taxing schedule

• Exemplify the “Service above Self” standard in his or her professional and community environment

• If the teacher has been previously nominated and was not the award winner, they are still eligible to receive the award

“Education is a vital component to a prosperous society,” said Shawn Carroll, a member of the selection committee and former member of the Boone County School Board. “The Teacher of the Year Award is a way to give outstanding teachers the recognition that they deserve.”

“Educators do much more than just teach- they offer guidance and support for their students and raise and educate tomorrow’s leaders,” said Keeling. “Teachers are one of the most important and influential people in our children’s lives.”

The hybrid in-person and virtual meeting will be held March 27 at Florence Nature Park Event Center located at 7900 Parkveiw Dr in Florence. The meeting will be available online via Zoom for club members and live-streamed to the club’s YouTube channel.

The meeting schedule is as follows:

• 11:45 a.m. – $12 for catered lunch

• 12 p.m. – Meeting Begins: Greeting, Prayer, Pledge & 4-Way Test

• 12:15 p.m. – Program Begins

• 1 p.m. – Meeting Adjourned

Rotary Club of Florence