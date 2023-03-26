NKY Chamber announces finalists for 2023 Business Impact Awards scheduled for May 3 at Drees Pavilion















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) announced this week the finalists for its annual Business Impact Awards. The awards will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at Drees Pavilion located at 790 Park Lane in Covington’s Devou Park.

Each year, the NKY Chamber recognizes local business leaders and innovators that are positively impacting the Northern Kentucky Metro through innovation, creativity, strong business practices and leadership.

“The Business Impact Awards are an opportunity for us to shine a light on those advancing our region and ensuring the NKY Metro remains competitive and thriving,” said Brent Cooper, President & CEO of the NKY Chamber. “All of this year’s finalists have proven their positive impacts upon the region through innovative practices, customer service, employee-centric approaches and more. We are thrilled to be able to honor them for their hard work and dedication.”

The 2023 Business Impact Awards finalists are:

Small (1-10), Medium (11-50), Large (over 50) Business Award: Recognizes businesses that are industry leaders in their respective markets and represent Northern Kentucky to the broader region by providing outstanding goods or services.

Small Business • Centennial Inc.

• Gute Medical LLC

• Harris Media Co

• leila urgent care

• Natural Shea Care, LLC Medium Business • Allie’s Walkabout

• Complete Forklift Repair

• Diversified Capital Management

• La Mega Media, Inc.

• Manning Contracting LLC Large Business • CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting

• Motus Freight

• RDI

• TENTE Casters, Inc.

• TiER1 Performance

Community Champions Award: Recognizes a business or organization that not only engages and gives back to the community but values a strong diverse and inclusive workforce as part of the culture and values of the organization.

For-Profit Company • Circus Mojo & Bircus Brewing Co.

• Close the Loop

• DBL Law

• Global Business Solutions, Inc.

• Perfetti Van Melle USA Nonprofit Company • ArtsWave

• Gateway Community and Technical College

• Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road

• Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky

• Samaritan Car Care Clinic

Cool Place to Work Award: Recognizes a business that is a fun place to work and demonstrates innovative initiatives to discover, grow, maintain and retain its workforce while fostering a culture where employees value their jobs and enjoy going to work.

• Car-Part.com

• Jolly Plumbing Drains Heating and Air

• Prolocity Cloud Solutions

• Rudler, PSC

• St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Heritage Award: Recognizes a business that has shown consistent stability and has been an economic contributor to the Northern Kentucky community. (Must have been in business longer than 25 years.)

• Cincinnat/Northern Kentucky International Airport

• Drees Homes

• Paul Hemmer Company

• Steinhauser

• Tyson Foods

Start-Up Award: Recognizes a business that has been in operation for at least one year, but less than five. This business has shown proven growth and demonstrates sustainability.

• Brewed & Frothy Coffee Co.

• Greenway Innovations

• In the Curious Kitchen

• Revival Vintage Spirits and Bottle Shop

• Smoove Creations

Innovation Award: Recognizes a business that has inspired and delivered new thinking in the marketplace.

• AquiSense Technologies

• Bexion Pharmaceuticals

• eGateway Capital

• Prysmian Group

• Robert Bosch Automotive Steering

“The list of finalists for the Business Impact Awards demonstrates how each of our Northern Kentucky businesses ­– large, small, new and established – play a part in the collective success of the region,” said Steve Mullinger, Regional President of Huntington Bank. “Huntington Bank is proud to support the NKY Chamber in recognizing the achievements of these businesses and the people driving their accomplishments.”

To register for the Business Impact Awards, presented by Huntington Bank, visit NKYChamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce