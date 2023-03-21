NKY Chamber accepting nominations for Leadership Northern Kentucky Class of 2024 through May 1















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the Leadership Northern Kentucky (Leadership NKY) Class of 2024. This year will mark the 45th year of the program, which began in 1979.

Leadership NKY is a 10-month program designed to help develop business and community leaders. It utilizes the region as a classroom to help participants gain an understanding of the strengths and challenges of the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati area, and the skills necessary to motivate and engage others in collaborative efforts to address them. The class meets once a month for a day-long session on different topics such as Economic Development, Cultural Competence, Government and more.

Cara Brooks, Economic Development Manager with Duke Energy Corporation, will chair the class.

“Leadership NKY is an immersive opportunity for a diverse group of leaders to come together and get a better understanding of the challenges and needs that members of the community are facing in our region, and an even bigger opportunity to have those leaders collaborating to do something about it,” says Brooks. “Each year, participants say that this program transforms their lives and gives them a fresh perspective. I look forward to leading the Class of 2024 and know they will walk away from this program ready to leave their mark, make a difference and get involved locally.”

Leadership NKY participants are selected from a variety of job sectors and civic interests. More than 1,500 alumni have come together through the Leadership NKY program to serve the region.

Along with a completed application, applicants will need two letters of recommendation and the full support of the company/organization they represent. Individuals may nominate themselves or be nominated by another person. If selected to participate in the program, LNK tuition for NKY Chamber members is $3,250 and $3,750 for future members. Tuition covers all program costs. There is $30 non-refundable application fee. A maximum of 50 applications will be selected.

“Getting a group of talented and diverse leaders with the desire to grow not only professionally but personally underscores the value of the Leadership Northern Kentucky program,” said Brad Drew, Account Executive for Delta Dental of Kentucky and LNK 2022 class president. “The lasting relationships that are formed with class members, Leadership NKY alumni and other community leaders is incredibly invaluable. This is a chance to learn about the specific needs in our region across a variety of different topics and the experience enables participants to uncover an entirely new network of solutions-oriented individuals outside of their industry.”

To nominate an established leader for the Class of 2024, complete the online nomination form.

Applications for Leadership NKY will be open through May 1. The Class of 2024 will be announced this summer, with sessions kicking off in August and running through May.

To learn more about Leadership NKY, visit www.nkychamber.com/LNK. Questions about the application process, or the program, can be directed to Leadership NKY Director, Dawn Denham, at ddenham@nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce