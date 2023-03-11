NKU to honor its military community with a Green Zone Bridgade Takeover Day on March 23















Northern Kentucky University will honor its active military and veteran community by providing resources, education and other activities during the Green Zone Brigade Takeover Day on March 23 from 1-5 p.m.





The Green Zone Brigade (GZB) is a group of NKU faculty and staff who are trained in aiding veteran and active military. The GZB has tools to assist students in achieving their academic goals, as well as to help develop a deeper understanding and appreciation of the military, its veterans and dependent experience. More than 100 NKU faculty and staff members are members of the GZB.



“NKU continues to strive for unique and helpful ways to support our military, veterans and their families, and the Green Zone Brigade NKU Takeover Day is one such initiative,” Rusty Mardis, coordinator of NKU Veterans Resource Station, said.

“We are opening up the campus to not only provide resources, training and fun activities, but to showcase the pride Norse faculty, staff and students have for our military-connected and veteran community.”

Green Zone Brigade Takeover Day, hosted by NKU’s Veterans Resource Station, will include a resource fair where veterans can learn more about Veterans Affairs (VA), Disabled American Veterans (DAV), and NKU Admissions, among other resources.

There will also be an event in the NKU Planetarium, an obstacle course sponsored by the Kentucky National Guard, a performance by the NKU Chorale and a formal military style retreat.



Additionally, members of the GZB will be wearing a commemorative bright gold T-shirt to show support for all military personnel on campus.

The Green Zone Brigade Takeover Day is made possible through grant support from the Kentucky Veterans Program Trust Fund.

To register, click here.