Newport Business Association honored former Mayor Jerry Peluso and former Vice Mayor Frank Peluso Sr.















The Newport Business Association recognized two lifelong Newport residents — with a name well known to the region — at its recent annual meeting. The two individuals have been the epitome of leadership and dedication to the city of Newport and its residents and businesses for over 80 years.





The first recognition went to an individual who has been serving his community on many boards and committees and is a Co-Founder of our annual Newport Italianfest, former Mayor Jerry Peloso.

He also served on the Newport City Commission for over 35-years. He is the city’s longest-serving elected official in its 227-year history and has been part of many development projects, creating jobs and residential housing throughout the city.

Peluso will continue to serve Newport residents by working with Newport businesses and others in keeping our city safe and clean.

The second recognition went to former vice mayor Frank Peluso Sr. who served the city in many positions during his 44-years including, Water Meter Reader, City Clerk/Purchasing Agent and Water Works Director.

He served on the Board of Commission the past 15 years, the last two serving as Vice Mayor. He continues to serve the residents of Newport and Campbell County as a member of the Campbell County Court House Commission.

Due to his tremendous love of the City, second only to his love for his wife, daughter, son, and granddaughter he has worked tirelessly to help and represent all citizens of Newport.