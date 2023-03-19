Kentucky Center for Statistics releases state’s county unemployment data for January















Unemployment rates fell in 79 counties between January 2022 and January 2023, rose in 28, and stayed the same in 13 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.9%. It was followed by Fayette and Scott counties, 3.1% each; Anderson, Carroll and Oldham counties, 3.2% each; Bourbon and Jessamine counties, 3.3% each; and Henry and Marion counties, 3.4% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 11.6%. It was followed by Elliott County, 10.1%; Lewis County, 9.2%; Carter County, 8.9%; Breathitt County, 8.2%; Martin County, 7.8%; Greenup, Menifee and Wolfe counties, 7.2% each; and Morgan County, 6.9%.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.2% for January 2023, and 3.9% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted January 2023 unemployment rate was released on March and can be viewed at www.kentucky.gov.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics website.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

