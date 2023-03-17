Kenton County Public Library, The Roost Latonia partner to expand community access to books















Growing up in foster care part of her life, Billie Kegley, owner of The Roost Latonia, found solace in books.

“I always knew the public library was my ticket to a better life,” Kegley said. “This is why this partnership between The Roost and the Kenton County Public Library is so important to me.”

Kegley has made it her mission to give back to her community. She feels there is no better way to do this than providing access to books.

The Roost Latonia, a coffee and gift shop in the heart of Latonia, will house a collection of library books that the community can borrow. A library card will not be needed to borrow items.

The partnership allows the library to put books in more hands and reach new audiences.

The library bookshelf will be unveiled at The Roost Latonia on Saturday, March 25, at 10 a.m.

Several Latonia businesses will join in on the fun. There will be a Wizard of Oz Scavenger Hunt throughout 10 Latonia businesses. Participants who find Toto will receive a gift card to The Roost Latonia and a voucher to make a free mug in the Covington Makerspace.

The Roost will offer a special drink at the kickoff called the Yellow Brick Road Marshmallow Latte.

For more information, visit kentonlibrary..org

Kenton County Public Library