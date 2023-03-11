It’s that time of year again — the time to Spring Forward; lose an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday















Staff report

Despite polls that show most people in the U.S. want to avoid switching between daylight saving time and standard time, it’s time to change your clocks if you want to be on time come March 12.

Lose an hour of sleep for one night — but gain more daylight in the evening until its time to switch back again on November 5.

The switch happens at 2 a.m. local time Sunday. It’s a good idea to set your clocks an hour ahead before you go to bed Saturday night.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

But those polls? The results also show that there is a split in whether people want to stay on standard time year round or on daylight savings time year round.

So, for now, we are sticking to the switch.

‘Spring forward’ as the saying goes.