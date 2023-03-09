Falcon Theatre continues 2022-23 season with production of Every Brilliant Thing opening March 17















Falcon Theatre continues the 2022-23 season beginning March 17 with the opening of Every Brilliant Thing, a heartwarming and hilarious play celebrating the simple joys of life.

Written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, Every Brilliant Thing has been performed in theaters around the world to critical acclaim.

Every Brilliant Thing tells the story of a person who creates a list of all the wonderful things in life to help their mother who is struggling with depression. The play takes the audience on a journey of joy, laughter, and hope as they join the protagonist in celebrating life’s small pleasures. Through audience participation and interaction, the play creates a unique theatrical experience that is both heartwarming and uplifting.

Every Brilliant Thing is a celebration of the human spirit and a reminder that even in the darkest of times, there is always something to be grateful for. The play is suitable for audiences of all ages and backgrounds and is sure to leave a lasting impression on anyone who sees it.

The production is directed by Tracy M. Schoster and features Eileen Earnest as the solo performer.

Performances are March 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, and April 1. All performances are at 8:00 p.m., Ticket prices are $28 for adults and $15 for students with valid ID. Patrons enjoy a $5 discount for Thursday performances. Visit falcontheater.net to reserve seats.

Following the March 23 and 30 performances, a talk back will be held featuring mental health professionals from 1N5.org, the cast and crew.

The Friday, March 31 performance will be ASL interpreted for the deaf and hard of hearing.

