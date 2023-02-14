Noel Rash steps down as Beechwood football coach with 80.7 winning percentage and eight state titles

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
After the Beechwood football team won its third straight Class 2A state championship game in December, coach Noel Rash and his players gathered in front of the stands to applaud the fans who supported them all season.
On Monday, Rash announced that he is leaving the Beechwood program after spending 17 seasons as head coach and six as an assistant.
“There is nowhere quite like Beechwood,” Rash said in a press release. “The Friday nights are special, and so too is the community support of everything that goes on at school, both academically and with extracurricular activities. I am so humbled to have been part of such a special place.”
During his 17 years as head coach, Beechwood made it to the state finals nine times, won eight state championships and compiled a 62-9 record in playoff games. The Tigers’ overall record under Rash was 193-46 for an 80.7 winning percentage.
Beechwood never had a losing record under Rash. The Tigers won 10 or more games in 12 seasons and posted a perfect 15-0 mark in 2021. Last season, Beechwood finished 14-1 and outscored its opponents by a 610-117 margin.
“I want everyone to know that nothing is drastically wrong with me health-wise,” Rash said. “But the time and stress involved in coaching football can take its toll and I want to make wellness a priority in this next phase of my life.”
Rash joined the Beechwood program as an assistant coach in 2000 and became head coach in 2006. One year later, Beechwood won the first of five Class 1A state titles during his tenure. His career ended with three consecutive Class 2A state championships.
“I am just overwhelmed with gratitude because Beechwood means so very much to me and my family. I love it here,” said Rash, who will remain a social studies teacher at the high school.
“We created great memories on the field,” he said of his former players. “But watching the impact you’ve had long after leaving Beechwood is the true measurement of our success together.”
Beechwood principal Justin Kaiser plans to begin the process of hiring a new head coach immediately. He’ll be looking for someone who can build upon Rash’s phenomenal success.
“Beechwood football is more than a program or individual, it is a culture of commitment, sacrifice, and brotherhood that Coach Rash inherited and enhanced in his time here,” Kaiser said.
BEECHWOOD FOOTBALL RECORDS UNDER NOEL RASH
2006 — 9-3
2007 — 13-2 / Class 1A state champion
2008 — 14-1 / Class 1A state champion
2009 — 9-5
2010 — 10-4
2011 — 12-2
2012 — 9-5
2013 — 8-5
2014 — 11-3
2015 — 13-2 / Class 1A state champion
2016 — 14-1 / Class 1A state champion
2017 — 12-2 / Class 1A state champion
2018 — 12-2
2019 — 8-6
2020 — 10-2 / Class 2A state champion
2021 — 15-0 / Class 2A state champion
2022 — 14-1 / Class 2A state champion