Lawmakers end week early Friday, approving non-controversial bills before adjoining until Tuesday















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Members of the General Assembly wrapped up their work quickly on Friday so they could get a head start on the weekend, acting on a handful of non-controversial measures before adjourning until Tuesday.

Among the bills approved in the House on Friday was House Bill 75, sponsored by Rep. Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville. He told his colleagues, “This is aimed at improving access to healthcare for each and every Kentuckian, as well as serving as a lifeline to rural hospitals serving communities around the commonwealth.”

According to Reed, it would allow rural hospitals to use more federal funds instead of state money, and was supported by the Kentucky Hospital Association.

The measure, which has 45 co-sponsors from both parties, won unanimous approval.

Legislation to designate the fourth Thursday in March of each year as Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day also cleared the House without dissent.

The sponsor of HB 28, Rep. Deanna Frazier Gordon, R-Richmond, stated, “There were seven Kentuckians in the Tuskegee Airmen, and they were from communities around the state. It is important we commemorate their sacrifice and determination during World War II. We must share and remember the history of this group of men and everything they did in the protection of our nation. HB 28 ensures that we remember the Tuskegee Airmen and celebrate their achievements.”

HB 32, sponsored by Rep. Kevin Jackson, R-Bowling Green, would allow the hiring of classified (non-teaching) personnel without a high school diploma or equivalent if the district provides the employee the opportunity to obtain a high school equivalency diploma at no cost to the employee; allow licenses or credentials issued by a government entity to substitute.

Jackson stated the measure was not a cure-all but would help reduce the number of vacancies on classified school employees. It passed without a single no vote.

The Senate, meanwhile, had only one piece of legislation on their Orders of the Day, but postponed action on Senate Bill 48 until Tuesday.

This was Day 12 of the 30-day session, which wraps up on March 30.