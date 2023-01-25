School choice advocates gather in Frankfort — ‘Families want school choice’, they say















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Advocates held a press conference at the State Capitol Tuesday to recognize National School Choice Week and the impact school choice policies can have on the future of Kentucky’s students.

“We’ve seen the studies and the surveys,” said EdChoice Kentucky President Andrew Vandiver. “Kentucky families want school choice, which boosts learning outcomes and sets students up for a lifetime of success. It’s time for Kentucky to finally get serious about helping every student succeed with educational choice. We came to Frankfort to celebrate student-centered leadership and the parents, educators and advocates who are helping Kentucky families every day.”

Western Kentucky University professor Gary Houchens, a former member of the Kentucky Board of Education, noted that across the country school choice has been a success. “Unfortunately, for far too many families in Kentucky, those choices are not yet a reality. The research is clear that Kentucky families are demanding options in their students’ education. National School Choice Week is a reminder that these programs are popular, proven and ready to work in Kentucky.”

In August, Houchens issued a report showing more than 20,000 new Kentucky students were attending a nonpublic school since 2017.

“As an educator of students with special needs, I firmly believe every Kentucky student deserves a school environment as unique as they are,” said Mindy Crawford, Providence School Director. “I’m proud to help these students reach for their full potential, and I hope that soon every Kentucky child has the same opportunity to grow, learn, and thrive.”