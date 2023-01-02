Kentucky NORML, an advocacy group for legalizing, regulating medical cannabis, to visit Capitol Tuesday















On January 3rd, Kentucky NORML, will be joined by multiple organizations, coming together at the start of the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly to show legislators the importance and need for cannabis policy reform in the Commonwealth.

Organizations from across the political spectrum will join together to stand in solidarity to persuade legislators to make the right decision on cannabis policy reform this session.

“While Governor Beshear’s recent historic action is an important step toward cannabis justice in the Commonwealth, Kentuckians are ready for and deserve more,” said Matthew Bratcher, Executive Director. “Kentucky NORML is committed to working with legislators to advance the pragmatic and sensible cannabis policies supported by their constituents and our membership.”

Decriminalizing cannabis possession would also have practical benefits, such as freeing up law enforcement resources and saving taxpayer money currently being wasted on the prosecution and incarceration of individuals for possession of small amounts of marijuana. Legalizing and regulating medical or adult-use cannabis would also create new economic opportunities and generate tax revenue, as well as create jobs and a new above ground cannabis industry.

In addition, there is a growing body of evidence showing that cannabis has been shown to have a number of medicinal benefits, and allowing access in Kentucky would bring these potential benefits to patients across the state.





Agenda

11 a.m.: Decriminalization Press Event. Capitol Rotunda

• Representative Nima Kulkarni

• Kungu Njuguna, Policy Strategist, ACLU of Kentucky

• Sheri Ray, Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP)

• Matthew Bratcher, Executive Director, Kentucky NORML

11:30 a.m. Tunnel Walk with Legislators, Capitol Tunnel

• Kentucky Moms for Medical Marijuana

11:30 a.m. Decriminalization Rally, Capitol Rotunda

• Marcus Ray, President, NAACP of Kentucky

• CJ Carter, Executive Director, Minorities of Medical Marijuana

• Robbie Bickett – Bickett & Boone CBD Company

• Martin Smith – President, Kentucky Hemp Farmers Association

• Grace Henderson – Director, Kentucky Cannabis Freedom Coalition (KCFC)

• Patrick Dunegan – Executive Director, Kentucky Cannabis Freedom Coalition (KCFC)

Noon: Decriminalization Bill filing, Capitol Rotunda

• Rep Nima Kulkarni, House of Representatives

12:30 p.m. Interviews, Networking, and Lunch Breaks

1:30 p.m. Tunnel Walk with Legislators, Capitol Tunnel

• Kentucky Moms for Medical Marijuana

Since its founding in 1970, NORML, the National Organization for Reform of Marijuana Laws, has provided a voice in the public policy debate for those Americans who oppose cannabis prohibition and favor an end to the practice of arresting cannabis consumers. A nonprofit public-interest advocacy group, NORML represents the interests of the tens of millions of Americans who use cannabis responsibly.



Kentucky NORML, the Kentucky State Chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), has been working for reform in Kentucky since 2017. It is a statewide, non-profit organization.

Kentucky NORML fights to reform state cannabis laws through the elected legislatures; serves as an informational resource to the media on cannabis-related stories; and serves under the umbrella of a national network of citizen activists committed to ending marijuana prohibition and legalizing cannabis.



Kentucky NORML’s 2023 Legislative Agenda



Kentucky NORML