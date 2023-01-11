KCTCS award to recognize high school teachers, counselors for college planning assistance efforts















The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) is sponsoring a new award to recognize high school teachers and guidance counselors for their outstanding efforts in assisting students with their college-going plans.

The KCTCS Pathfinder High School Teacher/Counselor Recognition Award will be given to one teacher or counselor in each of the system’s 16 college service areas. An overall statewide award winner will be selected from the 16 college winners.

“High school teachers and counselors play a critical role in assisting students with their post high school education and career plans,” KCTCS President Paul Czarapata said. “We want to honor the ‘unsung heroes’ who provide students with mentoring and support as they make important decisions about their future.”

Any high school teacher or counselor is eligible for the award and can be nominated by any KCTCS student or faculty/staff member. Winners will be selected based on the following criteria:

• Encouraged student(s) to attend a KCTCS college,

• Assisted student(s) in identifying a career and postsecondary path,

• Provided mentorship, and/or

• Maintained contact with student(s).

Nominations will be accepted through February 28, and winners will be announced in April during a statewide press event. Winners will receive a specially designed award along with a prize package.

More information and a nomination form can be found at kctcs.edu.

