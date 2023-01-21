Jan. 25 NKY History Hour to explore Latonia’s Around the Corner fabrics and repurposed Kentucky Theatre















Bolts of colorful cotton line the walls of a building where black and white movies were once shown more than eight decades ago.

The Kentucky Theatre opened in 1939 at 15 West Southern Avenue in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood. The 800-seat movie house brought such flicks to its single screen as the 1938 comedy crime caper, “There’s That Woman Again,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Melvyn Douglas and Virginia Bruce, a leading lady of 1930s and 1940s Hollywood.

In 2021, Kelly Richardson Nicely repurposed part of the old theatre for Around the Corner Fabrics, a shop geared to quilters, sewists and textile artists and now part of author Kathy Witt’s book, Cincinnati Scavenger: The Ultimate Search for Cincinnati’s Hidden Treasures. Featuring seven walkable neighborhoods in Northern Kentucky, including Latonia, the book is a fun, challenging, and memory-making way to explore the city on foot as you uncover its mystery and history among the diverse neighborhoods of the Queen City.

Join Witt and Nicely on location at Around the Corner Fabrics as they discuss the book’s scavenger hunt and some of its Northern Kentucky neighborhoods, including this historic theater during the next virtual NKY History Hour at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 25. Register and participate online for the free virtual presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page.

Kathryn Witt is the author of six books, including the newly published Cincinnati Scavenger: The Ultimate Search for Cincinnati’s Hidden Treasures, Secret Cincinnati: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure and The Secret of the Belles. She is currently working on two books, Perfect Day Kentucky (Reedy Press, Fall 2023) and a true-crimes book for the University of Kentucky Press (2024).

Witt is a member of Society of American Travel Writers, Authors Guild and the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators. An award-winning travel and lifestyle writer, Kathy writes a monthly syndicated travel column for Tribune News Service and contributes regularly to Kentucky Living, Georgia, Southern Living, Long Weekends and Travel Goods magazines, and the webzine Real Food Traveler.

NKY History Hours take place every other Wednesday evening and are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today at bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum

