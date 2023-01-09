Give Where You Live giving circle awards final grant of 2022 to Newport’s Brighton Center















Members of the Give Where You Live giving circle have awarded their final grant of 2022 to Brighton Center.

“Throughout 2022, Give Where You Live was able to support some wonderful organizations in Northern Kentucky,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “We are excited for Brighton Center to receive this grant and look forward to seeing the work they accomplish with it.”

Brighton Center is a private, not-for-profit community-based organization serving individuals and families in Northern Kentucky since 1966. Brighton Center’s mission is to create opportunities for individuals and families to reach self-sufficiency through family support services, education, employment, and leadership. Brighton Center’s vision is to be an innovative leader that strengthens the vitality of the community and engages people as they work and live to achieve their hopes and dreams.

“Working with families to be financially stable, independent, and have the best quality of life possible is at the core of our mission. We couldn’t be more grateful for this investment in our work,” said Wonda Winkler, President & CEO or Brighton Center.

In addition to Brighton Center, members heard pitches for Life Learning Center and GO Pantry at this meeting. The recipient of the third quarter grant was Samaritan Car Care Clinic, a nonprofit that provides complimentary routine vehicle maintenance for low-income individuals. The $5,400 grant received through Give Where You Live allowed the clinic to repair the vehicles of four low-income families in Northern Kentucky. These four referrals came from Gateway Community College’s Ready to Work program, Brighton Center, the Ion Center, and the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky. The average repair cost was $1,300.

Give Where You Live NKY is a joint initiative presented by Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky and Mueller Financial, Inc. VonLehman serves as this year’s sponsor. The format of Give Where You Live lends itself to busy community members who are looking for an easy way to give back to nonprofits that serve Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties.

Participating members nominate a nonprofit of their choice, and three names are randomly selected and briefly discussed by the group. The members then vote on their favorite of the three organizations, and each member contributes $100 for the grant to the winning organization. This process takes place in under an hour, just four times per year.

The community can get involved by reaching out to Mary Kate Vanderglas at mvanderglas@horizonfunds.org or 859-292-2849, or by visiting www.nkygives.org.

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky