Duke Energy, United Way collaborating to provide assistance targeted to NKY families — call 2-1-1















Duke Energy and United Way of Greater Cincinnati are collaborating to provide financial assistance that will directly serve Northern Kentucky families.

Duke Energy is contributing $150,000 for the initiative, with United Way generously matching that amount. In all, $300,000 will be disbursed locally into the Northern Kentucky community. This will allow for direct support to 1,000 households experiencing financial challenges.

Moira Weir, President and Chief Executive Officer of United Way of Greater Cincinnati, said Duke Energy’s generous collaboration will deliver much-needed relief to residents in Northern Kentucky with low-to-moderate incomes who are facing hardship.

“With Duke Energy’s support, we are able to help fill gaps for families in Northern Kentucky who need temporary help,” Weir said. “This is another example of how the strong partnership between United Way and Duke Energy lifts families in our communities when they need help most.”

“We are mindful that many of our customers continue to be impacted by these challenging economic times,” said Amy Spiller, President, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “Our hope is through this partnership with United Way, we can reach those who may be unable to find financial help elsewhere. This is part of our ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities we serve.”

Residents in Northern Kentucky can call 211 – the United Way Helpline – to learn more. Priority will be given to households that are unable to access or don’t qualify for other financial assistance programs or benefits.

Any family experiencing challenges can call 211 to connect with resources in the community.