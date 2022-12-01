Paul Whelan urges volunteers for Wreaths Across America’s Evergreen Cemetery’s VA Soldier’s Lot















On Saturday December 17, volunteers across the nation will be placing wreaths on Veterans graves in National Veterans’ Cemeteries and Veterans’ areas throughout the United States.

This year, NKY Attorney Paul Whelan is again the Wreaths Across America liaison.

Wreaths Across America is a project to remember Veterans who have gone before us by placing wreaths on their graves during the Christmas season. This is a civic outreach program of the Campbell County Democratic Party and the John R. Little VFW in Southgate.

For the seventh year, the group is raising funds and working with several groups to place wreaths on the Civil War Lot and the VA’s Soldier’s Lot at the Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 9 a.m.

Within those two locations in Evergreen Cemetery are the graves of over 450 Veterans, including Union soldiers of the Civil War as well as soldiers of the Spanish American War, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Among these Veterans are two Medal of Honor Recipients and a Civil War Veteran who was the first police officer killed in the line of duty in Newport in 1884. To date the group has raised funds to place wreaths on about 200 graves of the 450 needed.

To help honor these veterans, make a tax-deductible donation.

Wreaths are $15 each.

Checks should be made out to “WAA” and mailed to Wreaths Across America c/o Paul Whalen, Attorney at PO Box 22; Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075. In the memo, checks should have Location Code—KYESLS and Group No KY 0098.

Volunteers from the John R. Little VFW, Campbell County Democrats, Sons of the American Revolution, various cub scout packs and Young Marines have assisted with wreath placement in the past. You are encouraged to participate in the wreath placement and to be present for the ceremony.

You may buy additional wreaths for Veterans not located in these two locations in Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate.

Online donations may be made at: https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/41869/Overview/?relatedId=0

The location is KYESLS and Group No. KY 0098