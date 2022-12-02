Governor gives update on influenza, RSV, and COVID 19; signs are encouraging but be cautious

In his weekly press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.
Beshear said that the spread of influenza is increasing in Kentucky.
Six influenza deaths have been reported for Kentucky’s current 2022-2023 influenza season. Most influenza detections in the Commonwealth have been identified as Type A. The flu vaccine has been updated this year and is expected to perform well against this circulating strain.
RSV, a common respiratory virus that causes mild cold-like symptoms, has recently increased in the United States, and outbreaks of the virus have occurred in Kentucky daycares and preschools. People of any age can become infected with RSV, and most recover within one to two weeks. RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. Early data suggest that RSV activity has peaked in Kentucky and is on the decline.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health will continue to monitor trends from available data.
Gov. Beshear said that the most recent COVID-19 data continues to be encouraging. Fewer Kentuckians are hospitalized for COVID-19 than seen at nearly any point during the past two years and more and more counties are showing as “green” on the COVID-19 community levels map.