Education and Labor Cabinet’s November report shows fractional increase in unemployment















Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary November 2022 unemployment rate was 4%, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).

The preliminary November 2022 jobless rate was up 0.1 percentage points from October 2022 but was down 0.6 percentage points from the 4.6% recorded for the state one year ago.

The U.S. seasonally adjusted jobless rate for November 2022 was 3.7%, which was unchanged from October 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Labor force statistics, including the unemployment rate, are based upon estimates from the Current Population Survey of households. The survey is designed to measure trends in the number of people working and includes jobs in agriculture and individuals who are self-employed.

Kentucky’s civilian labor force was 2,055,608 in November 2022, a decrease of 4,516 individuals from October 2022. The number of people employed in November decreased by 6,557 to 1,973,298 while the number of unemployed increased by 2,041 to 82,310.

“Kentucky’s unemployment rate rose from a low of 3.7% over the summer to 4% in November,” said University of Kentucky’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) Director Mike Clark, Ph.D. “More people reported that they were without work and searching for a job in recent months while fewer reported that they were employed. The total number of people in the labor force has declined slightly since May 2022.”

In a separate federal survey of business establishments that excludes jobs in agriculture and people who are self-employed, Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment grew by 100 jobs in November 2022 compared to October 2022. Kentucky’s nonfarm employment was up 60,500 jobs or 3.2% compared to November 2021.

“Kentucky’s payroll employment was essentially unchanged in November, suggesting that employers, as a whole, have slowed hiring,” said Clark. “While employers across several sectors such as leisure and hospitality and manufacturing added workers, these job gains were largely offset by losses among firms that provide professional and business services.”

Nonfarm data is provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Current Employment Statistics program. According to the survey, employment increased for seven of Kentucky’s major nonfarm North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) job sectors in November 2022, decreased for two, and was unchanged for two.

Kentucky’s leisure and hospitality sector grew by 1,200 positions from October 2022 to November 2022, a gain of 0.6%. This sector added 14,200 jobs or 7.5% compared to November 2021. Employment in the arts, entertainment and recreation subsector increased by 100 jobs from October to November. The accommodations and food services subsector added 1,100 jobs in November.

Government sector employment expanded by 1,100 jobs from October 2022 to November 2022. Employment was up by 200 jobs in the federal government; up 500 positions in state government; and up 400 jobs in local government. Employment in the total government sector grew by 8,500 positions or 2.8% compared to November 2021.

Kentucky’s manufacturing sector added 900 positions from October 2022 to November 2022. Durable goods manufacturers gained 500 jobs in November while non-durable goods manufacturers added 400 jobs. Kentucky’s manufacturing employment was up 6,800 positions or 2.8% since November 2021.

Employment in Kentucky’s trade, transportation and utilities sector increased by 600 jobs from October to November. Employment was up 9,700 jobs or 2.3% compared to a year ago. The retail trade subsector had 200 more jobs and the transportation, warehousing and utilities subsector had 1,500 more jobs in November than in October. The wholesale trade subsector lost 1,100 jobs.

Kentucky’s educational and health services sector gained 600 positions in November 2022. All of this growth occurred in the educational services subsector, which was up 600 jobs in November. Employment in the health care and social assistance subsector was unchanged in November. Since last November, this sector has grown by 12,600 jobs or 4.5%.

The financial activities sector grew by 300 jobs from October 2022 to November 2022. Employment was down 200 jobs in the finance and insurance subsector, but up 500 jobs in the real estate, rental and leasing subsector. The financial activities sector increased by 1,900 jobs compared to last November.

Construction employment rose by 200 jobs in November 2022 or 0.3% from October, and was up 1,200 positions or 1.5% from one year ago.

Employment in Kentucky’s mining and logging sector was unchanged in November. This sector was up 400 jobs from November 2021.

The number of jobs in the other services sector did not change in November 2022. This sector had 200 more positions compared to November 2021. This sector includes repairs and maintenance, personal care services and religious organizations.

Employment in the information services sector fell by 200 jobs from October to November. The industries in this sector include traditional publishing as well as software publishing; motion pictures and broadcasting; and telecommunications. The number of jobs in this sector grew by 900 or 4.3% from one year ago.

Employment in Kentucky’s professional and business services sector contracted by 4,600 jobs or 2% in November 2022. Employment was up by 100 jobs in the professional, scientific and technical services subsector from October to November and down 100 jobs in the management of companies subsector. The administrative, support and waste management subsector lost 4,600 jobs. Employment in this sector was up by 4,100 jobs or 1.9% since November 2021.

“Reductions in administrative, support and waste management jobs during October and November erased most of the employment gains this subsector saw earlier in the year,” said Clark.

Civilian labor force statistics include nonmilitary workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are seasonally adjusted. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events, such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. However, due to the small sample size, county unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

To learn more about Kentucky labor market information, visit kystats.ky.gov.

From Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet