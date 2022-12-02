Boone remains among counties with lowest jobless rates in KYSTATS latest monthly report















Unemployment rates fell in 91 counties between October 2021 and October 2022, rose in 18, and stayed the same in 11 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 3%. It was followed by Cumberland and Oldham counties, 3.1% each; Henry, Scott and Shelby counties, 3.2% each; and Anderson, Boone, Bullitt, Carroll, Fayette, Marion and Spencer counties, 3.3% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 8.9%. It was followed by Martin County, 8%; Breathitt, Elliott and Owsley counties, 7.6% each; Leslie County, 7.1%; Harlan and Knott counties, 6.7% each; and Letcher and Lewis counties, 6.6% each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.9% for October 2022, and 3.4% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted October 2022 unemployment rate was released on Nov. 17, 2022, and can be viewed at www.kentucky.gov.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at www.bls.gov.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at kystats.ky.gov.

From Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet