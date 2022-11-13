Vote count is in on NKY Kids Voting ballots — a mock election program teaching the importance of voting















Future voters of any age were encouraged to go to the polls with their parent/guardian to cast a “Kids Voting” ballot in a mock election at a Kids Voting booth.

Kids Voting Northern Kentucky is a non-profit, non-partisan, volunteer organization dedicated to teaching young people the importance of, and to help develop the habit of, voting.

Northern Kentucky kids cast more than 1,500 votes this year in precincts throughout Northern Kentucky.

From 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., kids voted at the same precinct locations where adults did throughout Campbell County and at several precincts in Boone County as well as all of the branches of Boone and Kenton County Public Libraries and several local schools.

Votes were cast in the Senate race, 4th District race and Supreme Court race as well. They also weighed in on two topics.

Official and final results are as follows:



Senate

Paul (R): 757

Booker (D): 727



4th District

Massie (R): 576

Lehman (D): 593

Osborne (I): 274



Supreme Court

Fischer: 579

Keller: 882

Questions:

1) Do you plan to register to vote when you turn 18?

Yes: 1,322

No: 178



2) Have you voted in a previous Kids Voting Election?

Yes: 1,034

No: 360



Voter grade:

Pre-School/Kindergarten: 225

1st-3rd: 479

4th-6th: 491

7th-9th: 75

10th-12th: 14



County:

Boone: 235

Campbell: 326

Kenton: 65

Other: 34



For additional information you may follow Kids Voting on Facebook.

