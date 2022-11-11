Three NKY wineries win ’22 Commissioner’s Cup Awards: Brianza Gardens & Winery, Gunpower Creek Vineyards, Rose Hill Farm















Three Northern Kentucky wineries, all within a 40-mile radius of each other, won three of the five Commissioner’s Cup awards in the 2022 Kentucky Commonwealth Commercial Wine Competition and Commissioner’s Cup at the University of Kentucky South Farm in Lexington.

• Brianza Gardens & Winery near Crittenden took home its third Commissioner’s Cup in the 10th year of the annual competition.

• Gunpowder Creek Vineyards in Boone County and

• Rose Hill Farm Winery in Pendleton County were both presented with their first cups.



“I want to congratulate all of the Kentucky commercial wines that won medals, especially those that won the prestigious Commissioner’s Cups,” Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “Kentucky was home to the first commercial vineyard in the nation, and today it boasts 77 wineries whose products are continuing to grow in both quality and appreciation.”

The 2022 Commissioner’s Cup winning wines were:

• Best Red: Arandell from Gunpowder Creek Vineyards, Burlington

• Best White: Derby Hopeful from Brianza Gardens & Winery, Crittenden

• Best Rosé/Blush: Rambling Rose from Rose Hill Farm Winery, Butler

• Best Sweet/Dessert/Fruit: Legacy from Prodigy Vineyards & Winery, Frankfort

• Best Boutique: Black Raspberry from Reid’s Livery Winery, Alvaton

It was the fourth and fifth Commissioner’s Cups won by Reid’s Livery Winery and Prodigy Vineyards & Winery, respectively.

In order to be eligible for the Commissioner’s Cup, a wine must be awarded a gold medal in the Commercial Wine Competition and produced from a minimum of 75 percent Kentucky-grown fruit. The 117 wines from 18 wineries that entered the competition were judged blind based on individual merit by six wine professionals from Kentucky.

Talon Winery, with locations in Lexington and Shelbyville, and Wildside Winery in Versailles won 12 medals each, tying for the most in the Commercial Wine Competition.

For a complete list of winners and medalists in the 2022 Kentucky Commonwealth Commercial Wine Competition and Commissioner’s Cup, go to competition.kentuckywine.com/awards.