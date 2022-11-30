Something to howl about: Covington officials to celebrate opening of city’s first dog park Friday















Covington canines will have their own little patch of green to play on this winter.

On Friday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m., the City’s first dog park opens with a small ribbon-cutting event, featuring remarks from community leaders and elected officials.

“The facility is structurally complete,” said Ben Oldiges, the City’s Parks and Recreation Manager. “It seemed silly for the park not to be utilized throughout the winter months.”

Located adjacent to Kenny Shields Park at Ninth and Philadelphia streets, the SFC Jason Bishop Memorial Dog Park features high-end decorative fencing, has separate areas for both small and large dogs, includes plenty of seating for patrons to sit while watching their dogs, and provides a waste station so dog owners don’t have to worry about bringing waste bags from home.

While the park does have water fountains, they won’t be activated until early spring, so be sure to bring hydration if you plan to stay a while.

Once temperatures warm, Oldiges said a grand opening celebration will take place – likely in March or April – that will include plenty of games, food trucks, activities, and “a real celebration of the site.”

Oldiges said the gate to the park will remain unlocked and open to the public after Friday’s ribbon-cutting event.

The dog park is named for Army Sgt. 1st Class Jason Bishop, the 1993 Holmes High School graduate who was killed by a bomb in 2006 while serving in Iraq with the 101st Airborne Division. Bishop’s name adorns the playground at the site.

City of Covington