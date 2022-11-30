Senators McDaniel, Thayer among recipients of 2022 KY Association of Manufacturers LawMaker Awards















The Kentucky Association of Manufacturers (KAM) is has announced the winners of the organization’s 2022 LawMaker Awards.

The LawMaker Awards are presented to Kentucky Lawmakers who have made outstanding efforts in the General Assembly to protect manufacturers across the state.

“We are grateful for these legislators who make manufacturing a priority in Frankfort,” said Frank Jemley, President and CEO of KAM. “Thanks to our lawmakers, Kentucky continues to be a leader in manufacturing. We look forward to working with all of the lawmakers in 2023 to ensure Kentucky remains business-friendly.

The 2022 Recipients are:

• Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer of Georgetown (Senate District 17) • Senate Appropriations and Revenue Chairman Chris McDaniel of Ryland Heights (Senate District 23) • Senate Health & Welfare Chairman Ralph Alvarado of Winchester (Senate District 28) • House Majority Floor Leader Steven Rudy of Paducah (House District 1) • State Representative Adam Bowling of Middlesboro (House District 87) • State Representative Samara Heavrin of Leitchfield (House District 18)

McDaniel said the key to Kentucky’s economic prosperity begins with opportunities for working Kentuckians and the employers — including the manufacturing industry — that make those opportunities possible.

“As Senate budget chair, I am proud of the legislature’s fiscal discipline and commitment to comprehensive tax reform that has created an economic environment more friendly to business,” he said. “The state has seen unprecedented levels of investment since 2017 and has set records year after year. Much of this investment is from the manufacturing industry, so we appreciate those manufacturers recognizing everything Kentucky offers.”

Thayer, whose district is home to Toyota, one of Kentucky’s largest manufacturers, said he takes pride in the LawMaker Award recognition and will continue his support of manufacturing growth in the state.

“I appreciate KAM for recognizing my colleagues and me with this award, a testament to the legislature’s commitment to growing Kentucky’s economy through sound public and fiscal policy,” he said. “My home of Georgetown is home to Toyota’s largest manufacturing facility, employing over 8,000 people and making Georgetown one of the fastest-growing cities in the state.”

