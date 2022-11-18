Republic Bank’s Tom Tilmes named recipient of Chamber of Commerce NKY Community Award















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has named Tom Tilmes, Vice President of Business Banking for Republic Bank’s Covington location, as the latest recipient of the NKY Community Award. The award, sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro region that have made a positive impact in the community.

Tilmes, who will retire later this year, recently completed his tenure as Chair of the NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues committee after serving on the committee for more than five years. During his time as Chair, the reviews of the signature monthly breakfast event continued to improve.

“I can’t say enough about the difference Tom has made at the Chamber,” said Christie Rogers, NKY Chamber’s Director of Special Events and NKYP. “For example, when the Chamber pivoted to virtual programming during the pandemic, Tom’s leadership was crucial in ensuring the content and programming had the greatest impact at a time when our community needed it the most.”

In addition to his leadership at the NKY Chamber, in his role at Republic Bank, Tilmes has used more than 30 years of industry experience to assist business professionals with their banking needs. A graduate of the University of Cincinnati, he currently serves as the Board Chair for the Covington Business Council and leads the council’s Membership Committee and started its networking group. He also serves on the St. Elizabeth Foundation’s Business Support Committee as Vice Chair

Previously, Tilmes served on the Advisory Committee to the Economic and Finance Department at Northern Kentucky University, and he was also a founding board member of the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky.

It is his volunteer work, however, that truly helps him to understand the needs of the community, which has allowed him to better serve his clients and the market.

“Tom’s experience and pride in the local market has continued to reinforce his passion to invest back into the community,” said NKY Chamber President & CEO Brent Cooper. “Through his work with Republic Bank, various business and civic organizations, and his many volunteer efforts at the NKY Chamber of Commerce, Tom has helped make a better community for his clients and all of us here in the Northern Kentucky Metro. The NKY Chamber happily thanks Tom for his leadership and dedication to the region and those who call it home.”

Tilmes received his NKY Community Award at the NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues event on Tuesday.

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Chamber Community Award, sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce