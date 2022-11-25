Park Hills is offering a 2014 Dodge Charger police car in online auction at Municibid — ends Nov. 29















The City of Park Hills is auctioning off a 2014 Dodge Charger police car. This online auction is open to the public at municibid.com.

Bidding ends Tuesday, November 29.

Kentucky residents are able to bid in this government auction online, 24/7, on Municibid.

The Dodge Charger has 82,846 miles on it and is in good condition.

It features a 5.7L V8 OHV 16V engine, 5-Speed Automatic transmission, all wheel drive, and 4 working key fobs.

All of the proceeds from this auction will go right back into improving the City of Park Hills’ local community. These funds can be used for road maintenance, setting up local events for residents, community programs, public safety initiatives, and more.