Nominations now open for 2023 NKY Business Hall of Fame, sponsored by NKY Magazine; deadline Nov. 30















Nominations are now open for the 2023 NKY Business Hall of Fame.

NKY Magazine, in partnership with the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, is now accepting nominations through November 30 for the 7th annual NKY Business Hall of Fame.

Growth in Northern Kentucky has led to the development of a successful business community that has made its mark on the Tristate region. The NKY Business Hall of Fame recognizes the accomplishments and contributions of outstanding leaders within Northern Kentucky who have made a positive impact on the community through economic, cultural, and civic endeavors.

All awardees of the 2023 NKY Business Hall of Fame will be recognized in the Spring issue of NKY Magazine. All inductees will also be invited to attend an award luncheon in the Spring 0f 2023.

2023 NKY Business Hall of Fame Criteria:

• Business Success

• Civic Involvement

• Industry Leadership

• Leadership Development

Nominations must be submitted by November 30 to be considered for the 2023 induction year. Click here to nominate.