NKY Chamber’s ‘Where We Stand’ legislative agenda preview features Rep. Banta, Sen. McDaniel















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host the annual “Where We Stand” 2023 legislative agenda preview on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, from 4 – 6 p.m. at Boone County Distilling Company (10601 Toebben Drive Independence).



The event will feature a panel including State Senator Chris McDaniel and State Representative Kim Banta of the Northern Kentucky Legislative Caucus who will discuss the NKY Chamber’s policy priorities and goals along with items they will be working on in the upcoming 2023 legislative session.



“This annual event is an important one for Northern Kentucky business owners and those with an interest in the NKY Chamber’s legislative priorities for the next year,” said Tami Wilson, NKY Chamber Vice President of Public Affairs. “Those in attendance will not only get a preview of the NKY Chamber’s advocacy priorities and goals but will also have the opportunity to hear directly from our elected officials about their goals and agendas for the legislative session.”



Registration for “Where We Stand” is $40 for NKY Chamber members, $55 for future NKY Chamber members, and the NKYP rate is $35. For additional information, and to register, visit NKYChamber.com/WWS . Pre-registration is required.Duke Energy is the Title Sponsor for “Where We Stand.” The Networking Sponsors are Amazon and Delta Air Lines. Presenting Sponsors include altafiber/Cincinnati Bell, CVG, and St. Elizabeth Healthcare the Supporting Sponsor is CT Consultants.

Senator Chris McDaniel was elected to the Kentucky State Senate in 2013 and represents the 23rd District. With a keen eye for fiscal responsibility, he has served as chairman of the Appropriations and Revenue Committee since 2015. Additionally, he serves as a member of the Banking and Insurance Committee; the Capital Projects and Bond Oversight Committee; the Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee; the Natural Resources and Energy Committee; and the State and Local Government Committee. He serves as an ex-officio member of several Senate Budget Review Subcommittees, including the Economic Development and Tourism, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection; Education; General Government, Finance, and Public Protection; Human Resources; Justice and Judiciary; and Transportation.



Senator McDaniel is a born and raised Northern Kentucky resident and a Covington Latin School graduate. He attended The Citadel graduating in 1997 and was commissioned an Infantry Officer in the Army where he earned many distinguished honors before being honorably discharged in 2001. He earned his master’s degree from Northern Kentucky University and took over the family business, McD Concrete in 2008.

Representative Kim Banta was elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2019 and has served on the Judiciary, Economic Development & Workforce Investment, Licensing, Occupations & Administrative Regulations and Education Committees as well as the Subcommittee on Primary & Secondary Education & Workforce Development. Additionally, she serves on the Child Welfare Oversight and Advisory Committee and is a member of the Northern Kentucky, Kentucky Sportsmen’s, Pro-Life and Kentucky Nonprofit Caucuses.



For nearly three decades, Rep.Banta has served Northern Kentucky as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent and chief academic officer in the Kenton County School District. She also holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Louisville. Rep.Banta has been recognized for her commitment to education and children and has received several awards including the KMEA Outstanding Principal Award, Principal of the Year from the KAEA, Outstanding Woman of Northern Kentucky Award and the Albright Award as a principal. She brings her extensive experience in education from running a building to running a school district to Frankfort as a State Representative.

