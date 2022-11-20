KY students in grades K-12 invited to enter 2023 Department of Agiculture Poster and Essay Contest















Kentucky students in grades K-12 are invited to enter the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s (KDA) annual Poster and Essay Contest, KDA has announced.

The theme of the 2023 contest is “Kentucky Agriculture is Everywhere,” encouraging contestants to illustrate in words or pictures how agriculture impacts their everyday world.

“Agriculture is everywhere. It’s in the things we eat, the things we wear, the places we live,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Emphasizing the importance agriculture plays in our everyday lives reveals its importance in all we do and have. This year’s contest allows students to give that knowledge greater thought.”

Any students in grades K-12 may submit a poster, an essay of 500 words or less, or a digital entry, which may be photos or original digital artwork. Each entry must include the actual written theme of the contest and be postmarked by Friday, March 3.

Winners will be notified by Friday, April 14. Winners in the poster and essay competitions will be selected in each grade. One statewide winner will be selected for digital artwork. Each winner will receive a $100 award from Kentucky Agriculture and Environment in the Classroom and will be recognized at the 2023 Poster and Essay Contest Awards Ceremony next year. Winning entries will be displayed in Commissioner Quarles’ Frankfort office and at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair in August in Louisville.

For more information, including complete contest rules and an entry form, go to www.kyagr.com or contact Elizabeth Gordon, director of the KDA’s Education and Outreach Division, at Elizabeth.Gordon@ky.gov or 502-782-4125.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture