Kentucky 4-H teaches members compassion and appreciation through service-learning projects 















Kellsey Agnew

Kentucky 4-H

During the holidays, our attention often goes to how we can help others and give back to our communities. Kentucky 4-H youth practice this caring attitude throughout the year. By participating in 4-H, members learn ways to become engaged citizens in their communities with the hope that they become future local leaders and decision makers. One way 4-H encourages youth to develop compassion and local pride is through service learning projects.

Many of our local 4-H clubs and projects contain a service component. As youth move into leadership roles within local and statewide 4-H programs, we encourage them to look beyond themselves to identify needs in their communities and develop solutions or ways to meet those needs or to acknowledge the sacrifices of others.

In Campbell County, our 4-H’ers have served the community over the past year in a variety of ways: no-sew blankets were made and donated to those in need, dog treats were made and given to the animal shelter, and notes of kindness and appreciation were written and shared during the holidays, just to name a few.

If you have a teen in Campbell County looking for a way to get involved and give back to the community or if you have a suggestion for a potential 4-H service learning project, contact the Campbell County office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service at 859-572-2600 or campbell.ext@uky.edu.

Kellsey Agnew is extension agent for Kentucky 4-H Youth Development