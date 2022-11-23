KDFWR offers resources for alternative holidays meals that include locally sources wild game, fish















Families across Kentucky looking for new ideas on what to serve for Thanksgiving dinner can find several appetizing choices with help from the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

From wild turkey, deer, waterfowl and small game, to myriad fishes, families have many natural options to make a delicious and nutritious meal this holiday season.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife provides ideas and resources for alternative Thanksgiving meals on its website at fw.ky.gov. Recipes and other resources from the department’s Field to Fork program, feature stories from Kentucky Afield magazine and Kentucky Afield TV, and recipes from other sources for fresh or frozen game are easily accessed through the “Learn to Hunt” and “Wild Game Recipes” pages.

“There are several wild game species, including wild turkey, that would make an impressive and delicious alternative to serve to family and friends this Thanksgiving,” said Becky Bloomfield, Field to Fork coordinator for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. “Harvesting game and fish for the table is not only a tradition as time-honored as Thanksgiving itself, but it also provides an all-natural, locally sourced option that many families seek today.”

Several hunting seasons are open now or will open on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving day. Fall fishing is a sometimes-overlooked opportunity to harvest fresh protein for healthful table fare.

Information on wild game and fish species available for harvest across Kentucky; season dates and requirements; and how to purchase a hunting, fishing or combination license plus any necessary permits are also available on the department’s website. The comprehensive, annual Kentucky Hunting and Trapping Guide and Fishing and Boating Guide publications provide essential information on lawful hunting and fishing and are available on the site and wherever hunting licenses are sold. The hunting guide for waterfowl is available only online.

For more information regarding hunting and fishing, or about learning to hunt and fish, visit the department’s website or call 1-800-858-1549, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources